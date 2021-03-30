This Colorful Costco Dishware Is Made For Outdoor Dining

Nothing beats the first few weeks of spring, when you finally get a little sunshine back in your life and want to do everything outdoors. If you’re like us, you’re already dreaming of summer and spending every minute on your patio, grilling and chilling and dining outdoors as much as possible. That means we’ve been scouting out the best outdoor home decor, and we just spotted a colorful outdoor dinnerware set at Costco that we’re dying to get our hands on.

It’s the Pandex 12-piece Melamine Dinnerware Set. We love using melamine for outdoor dining. It’s sturdier than paper or styrofoam plates, and unlike glass, it won’t break if someone drops their plate on the deck or next to the pool, meaning you won’t have to spend time cleaning up shattered glass after your next picnic.

It’s also dishwasher safe, so after hosting a family barbecue you can just load the dirty dishes right into your machine for easy clean-up.

You can get this melamine dinnerware set on Costco’s website for $32.99. However, at least one Instagrammer found the set on sale in-store for just $24.99, so it’s worth checking out the store nearest you to see if you can get it for the lower price.

Courtesy of Pandex.

Pandex 12-piece Melamine Dinnerware Set $32.99 Buy now

Make sure you have an active Costco membership so you can take advantage of this deal online or the next time you’re at the store. Your grilled chicken breasts and veggie kabobs will look as good as they taste when they’re plated on this colorful dinnerware.

