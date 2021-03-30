Bed Bath & Beyond Is Having a Can’t-Miss Sale on All of Your Outdoor Patio Essentials

Spring is finally here, and after a long winter (and, let’s face it, a long calendar year), we’re looking forward to spending lots of time outside in the sun with our friends and family once the weather gets warmer. But we need a cozy and comfortable space to do it. After all, even the most socially-starved among us can only last for so long on a rusty lounge chair with a mildewed throw pillow offering the only lumbar support. It’s time to upgrade your patios, backyards, and balconies, and you can actually do it affordably thanks to the Bed Bath & Beyond outdoor sale, where outdoor items are up to 20 percent off.

Now’s the time to splurge on fun accessories like a fire pit and to upgrade your outdoor dining set up. By the time summer rolls around, you’ll be all set to host the best barbecues and backyard hangouts of the season.

Round Wood Burning 30-Inch Fire Pit in Black

Courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond.

Gather round this wood-burning fire pit on chilly evenings, sitting and chatting with your loved ones, sipping cocktails, or roasting marshmallows with the kids. It even comes with a cover for added safety.

Round Wood Burning 30-Inch Fire Pit $149.29 Buy now

Forest Gate Olive 4-Piece Outdoor Acacia Chat Set

Courtesy of Forest Gate.

We love the chevron pattern of the stained acacia wood in this 4-piece patio furniture set, which features two armchairs, a loveseat bench, and a coffee table.

4-Piece Outdoor Acacia Chat Set $584.99 Buy now

Forest Gate Arvada 3-Piece Acacia Wood Outdoor Picnic Set

Courtesy of Forest Gate.

Dining outside is comfortable and fun with this 3-piece picnic table set – no more awkwardly balancing plates of barbecue in your lap! It comes with an umbrella hole, too, in case you want to upgrade your set up with some sun protection.

Arvada 3-Piece Acacia Wood Outdoor Picnic Set $494.99 Buy now

Bee & Willow™ Woven Stripe Square Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillow

Courtesy of Bee & Willow.

This durable indoor/outdoor throw pillow adds chic comfort to your patio furniture, and it can withstand what the elements throw at you.

Woven Stripe Square Throw Pillow $15.99 Buy now

