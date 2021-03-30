Martha Stewart’s Skincare Staples Include Mario Badescu & Clé de Peau & They’re On Rare Sale at Nordstrom

ICYMI, Martha Stewart revealed she’s launching her own beauty line this summer called 86 Elm (the address of her childhood home, BTW)—seriously, what can’t she do?! But in the meantime, she so kindly dropped her current skincare routine so we can get her glow. In a recent interview with Allure, she shared that some of her beauty favorites are Mario Badescu and Clé de Peau—both of which happen to be part of the massive Nordstrom spring sale going on right now. These fancy beauty products rarely go on sale, so you won’t want to pass up on these beauty steals.

Related story Hurry, Oprah's Favorite Sorel Boots Are 60% Off During Nordstrom's Unreal Spring Sale

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Stewart’s shared her love of Clé de Peau beauty products before—one of her older favorites includes Clé de Peau’s Crème de Massage Cream for her dewy, hydrated skin. The luxurious cream retails for $125 and is on sale for $106.25 right now, so you can get her glow for less. The thick cream boasts hyaluronic acid, which helps moisturize and enhance skin’s suppleness. She also is dedicated to the Radiant Fluid Matte Foundation SPF 20 and Protective Fortifying Cream SPF 22. And yep, they’re both on sale too, and the built-in SPF makes taking care of your skin a breeze.

You also won’t have trouble finding Mario Badescu’s top products on sale at Nordstrom. Stewart gets frequent facials at their spa and says the product line is just as effective as the pro treatments, so you can’t go wrong with any of the products. Among her go-tos are the Super Collagen Mask and Facial Spray.

A bunch of other cult-favorite products from these Stewart-approved brands are on sale too, so make sure to add a few others to your cart—you deserve it. The Nordstrom spring sale is going on now through April 5th, but things are selling out fast—so if you see something, grab it while it’s in stock. We’re grabbing Jennifer Garner’s favorite ALO leggings, Oprah’s go-to Sorel boots, and Meghan Markle-approved MOTHER jeans.

Ahead, shop Martha Stewart’s genius skincare routine on sale before it’s gone.

Clé de Peau Protective Fortifying Cream SPF 22—Originally $160

Image: Clé de Peau.

Dry skin is no match for this luxe cream, which also has built-in SPF 22—perfect for sunny days ahead. It’s like a tall glass of water for your skin.

Protective Fortifying Cream SPF 22 $136 Buy now

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion Acne Treatment—Originally $17

Image: Mario Badescu.

One of Mario Badescu’s most coveted beauty products, this calamine lotion shrinks pimples like no other treatment you’ve tried—and it never goes on sale. Bonus: You’ll get a gift with purchase too.

Drying Lotion Acne Treatment $14.45 Buy now

Mario Badescu Facial Spray—Originally $7

Image: Mario Badescu.

Use this refreshing mist infused with aloe and rosewater as a toner to prep skin after cleansing or use it to freshen up throughout the day.

Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs & Rosewater $5.95 Buy now

Clé de Peau Radiant Fluid Foundation Matte SPF 20—Originally $130

Image: Clé de Peau.

We’re all about streamlining our beauty routine as much as possible, and this Stewart-approved foundation does just that. This soft liquid matte foundation smoothes and refines skin while providing sun protection.

Radiant Fluid Matte Foundation SPF 20 $110.50 Buy now

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: