Costco’s Offering a Deal on an Outdoor Dining Set That’s Big Enough For All of Your Family Meals

A quality table is important. It’s where you spend a lot of time together as a family eating meals, celebrating birthdays, playing board games, and building lifelong memories. Since that warm weather is finally here, why not take the gathering outside? Costco has some amazing outdoor products like their lounge chairs, fire pits, and a convertible outdoor blanket that will allow you to mingle with your family in the beautiful outdoors. Their latest outdoor deal is the ultimate gathering spot, a stunning 6-seat patio set that will knock your socks off.

The popular account @costcobuys shared the find with followers, writing, “This 7-piece sling outdoor patio set is great! 😍 The porcelain tile table is so pretty, plus this has a sunbrella sling fabric and a furniture cover!”

We love this one and for a 7-piece set that includes an umbrella, we think that it’s totally worth the $999.99 price tag. You’ll love having that umbrella on those extra sunny days when you need a little bit of shade to cool off. It’s an investment, but one that we have a feeling you’ll be happy you made. On top of the amazing features @costcobuys listed, it has a rust-resistant aluminum frame. The set also comes with a furniture cover, meaning you can protect it during the colder months and stormy days. Seriously, what’s not to love?

Check out this amazing set at Costco, and head to your local store fast if you want to get your hands on it. We have a feeling it’s going to sell fast.

