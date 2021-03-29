Costco Is Selling Color Changing Outdoor String Lights & Every Backyard Needs a Set

We all want to be outside as much as possible as the weather turns warm. There is just something magical about late-night summer chats on your back porch, lit by a strand or two of string lights. Whether you’re in the process of jazzing up your backyard for those warmer months or are just beginning to plan your outdoor oasis makeover, Costco has got you covered. They have some amazing outdoor items like gas fire pits, outdoor loungers, swinging hammock chairs (yes, you heard us right), and even solar-powered string lights. Their latest product will literally brighten your outdoor space. It’s a new pair of string lights that change color and can connect to your smart assistant devices. Talk about a mini party.

Related story Costco's Offering a Deal on an Outdoor Dining Set That's Big Enough For All of Your Family Meals

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The popular Instagram account @costcosisters shared the find with followers writing, “These @atomi.smart string lights are so awesome! Allowing you to have different colors or just a solid color at once.😍 Have a solo rave in your backyard, or party it up with your ‘sister’ this summer! They are compatible with Alexa/Google, self timer, weatherproof and being linkable!” Seriously, what’s not to love about these? They really are perfect for any birthday celebration or outdoor wine night. Your kids will also have such a fun time changing the light colors. We love the self-timer and smart assistant feature too. The lights can shut off by timer or can be turned off by talking to your smart assistant. It’s so much easier than having to reach down and pull the plug.

Costco is selling the trendy lights for $59.99 but if you don’t have a Costco membership, you can get the same lights on Amazon for $74.99.

Image: Atomi.

Atomi LED String Lights $74.99 Buy now

We have a feeling these are going to sell out fast, so head to your local Costco ASAP to get your hands on these. You’ll love the way they transform your backyard into a colorful oasis.

Before you go, check out Costco Products That Have a Cult Following below: