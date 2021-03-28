Shop Select Beauty & Wellness Items From Goop At 30% Off For A Limited Time

Goop is notorious for many things. Perhaps you first heard of the brand because of their highly coveted Vagina candle or their other ridiculously extravagant items that we could only dream of one day affording. While there are, of course, some lavish products you’ll be able to find on Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle site, the mogul’s beauty and wellness line has been praised by many for its clean ingredients that have incredibly effective results. (Remember when this famous lip balm sold out for months?). Well, if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to finally try Paltrow’s beloved beauty products, now is the time. You read that right — Goop is having a 30 percent off sale on select beauty and wellness products when you use the code GOOP30 and trust us when we say you don’t want to miss out.

Related story Chrissy Teigen Loves These $4 Bliss Eye Masks & CVS Is Exclusively Selling A New Vitamin C Version

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

GOOPGLOW 5% Glycolic Acid Overnight Glow Peel Light

Image: Goop

It’s no pain and all gain with this overnight glycolic peel. Apply the pad to your face, neck, chest, or shoulders before you go to bed and wake up with effortlessly glowy skin in the morning.

Buy Now $125.00 Buy now

GOOPGENES All-in-One Nourishing Face Cream

Image: Goop

Ask any skincare expert and they’ll say one of the most essential items you need in your cabinet is a quality face cream. Try this moisturizing all-in-one pick that melts into your skin for a smooth and supple feel.

Buy Now $95 Buy now

G.Tox Glacial Marine Clay Body Cleanser

Image: Goop

It’s almost swimsuit season and this creamy body wash will make sure you’re ready to confidently show some skin in no time.

Buy Now $30 Buy now

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: