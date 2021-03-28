Spring might have just arrived but we’re already looking forward to the season that encompasses regular picnic days, naps on our patio, and trips to the beach: summer. Hey, you can’t really blame us after what felt like months on end of cold weather. And now that we’re finally getting a taste of the warm weather we want to bask under the sun forever (or at least for the next few months). In anticipation for spring, we’ve been giving our backyards a major upgrade — and we have our eye on a few outdoor furniture pieces that will surely make our home the relaxing oasis we deserve. So when we saw that Costco was selling a portable chest freezer, we knew it was another essential we needed in our lives.

Popular fan account @costcodeals shared the finds on Instagram, writing, “Only $159.99 for this @mideaappliances 7.0 cu ft chest freezer ❄️!! Found at the Issaquah, Wa warehouse! These are great for storing all your Costco deals when they go on sale!”

While it definitely is a great idea to use this freezer for storage, we had a bit of a different purpose for this piece in mind. If you’re lounging in your new boho egg chair or patio couch, this freezer will be able to keep your drinks nice and cold for an extended amount of time. Plus, thanks to the four wheels the freezer is equipped to easily travel with you wherever you’d like to go. Road trip planned? This freezer has got you covered for all of your drinking needs.

In the comments many shared their own experience with the freezer, “I got mine last year! It’s amazing 👏,” another chimed in: “I just got mine in Clovis, CA last week! It’s the best!”

