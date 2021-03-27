Martha Stewart’s Shares An Easter Basket Hack Your Kids Will Love

Easter is finally almost here and for many kids, that means that the Easter bunny will be making its rounds very soon. Easter is a holiday filled with DIY traditions and activities that make the day enjoyable for kids and families. And while Easter egg hunts and Easter egg dyeing usually are the most interactive festivities; Martha Stewart just shared a great new tip that will make preparing Easter baskets just as fun. Yep, if you’re feeling particularly crafty this year — why not elevate your usual Easter basket picks to an adorable Easter Bunny Basket instead?

“This sweet basket upgrade gives any round wicker style a hare’s pair,” Stewart wrote on Instagram. The chef then explained how to give the Easter basket its festive bunny face: ” 🐰 Bend floral wire into two loops, add a center wire, stick the ends into the wicker near the handles, and secure them all with hot glue. Then work matching raffia ribbon over, under, and around the wires, from bottom to top. Poke taupe and coral raffia ribbon through the front to “stitch” on eyes and a scrunchy nose—a face so cute, it’ll make any recipient believe in the Easter rabbit.”

Sure, this is a bit more work than just heading to your local store and purchasing an Easter basket — but this DIY version is sure to put a smile on your kid’s face and be worth the added effort.

Get Martha Stewart’s Easter Bunny Basket guide online or in the April edition of Martha Stewart Living.

