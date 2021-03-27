Costco Has an Inflatable Spray Pool to Keep Your Kids Cool This Summer

After months of enduring cold-weather and bundling up in blankets, we’re finally experiencing some much-needed sun in our lives. And while spring might have just begun, summer is surely on everyone’s minds — including your kiddos. So when we saw that Costco was selling a kid-sized inflatable spray pool we knew that it’d be an instant cart add for so many moms. Perfect to keep your little ones cool on hot summer days, the splash pool also is equipped with so many fun interactive features that’s sure to keep your kid’s entertained for days on end. Hey, if we’re going to be spending the majority of our time at home, we might as well make it as fun as possible for the whole family.

H2OGO! Underwater Oasis Spray Pool

Image: Amazon

TBH there’s so much we love about this round pool just by the design alone. From the darling inflatable dolphins that squirt water from their mouth to the underwater graphics, it’s definitely an elevated version of most of the inflatable pools we’ve seen.

At eight feet, it’s a spacious oasis for your kids to splash around in and enjoy. Plus, if you’re looking to make this pool even more fun for your kids, Costco suggests purchasing a set of rings and using the dolphin’s heads as a ring toss game

Costco members can buy the kid pool online for $39.99 and if you’re not a member of the warehouse giant you can find the same version on Amazon for a slightly higher price.

