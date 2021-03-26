These Patio Lounge Chairs From Costco Are a Backyard Summer Must-Have

All we can think about with the new warm weather is how much we want to be outside. There’s something so nice about those first days of sunshine that make you appreciate it so much more. Costco has some amazingly innovative outdoor products like the convertible beach cart, portable gas fire bowl, and backyard-ready raised garden beds. Their latest is something a bit more simple but still super practical. It’s an outdoor wicker woven chaise lounge chair and it’s perfect for those afternoons when you want to sunbathe in your backyard and read your favorite book.

The popular Instagram account @costcobuys shared the find writing, “This wicker woven chaise lounge chair will make the perfect addition to any patio! 😍 It’s foldable for storage, has wheels for easy movement, & is all-weather resistant!! 👏🏼 Grab it for $169.99!”

Okay, this seriously seems like the perfect lawn chair. It’s easy to move around and store, it can be left out in the rain and is under $200. Talk about a good deal. These chairs are also in a great neutral shade of brown. Some bonus features include that they recline into multiple positions, and have an aluminum frame making them resistant to rust. Honestly, all we can think about is how comfortable it would be to lay out in the sun and read your favorite book on these lounge chairs. Anything is better than sunbathing on a beach towel and these bring a luxurious feel to your outdoor decor.

If you are interested in purchasing one you’re going to want to run to your local Costco to pick it up. At a price like this, we have a feeling these will be gone in no time.

