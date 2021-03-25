Hurry, Oprah’s Favorite Sorel Boots Are 60% Off During Nordstrom’s Unreal Spring Sale

What better way to officially welcome spring than with a sale? Nordstrom knew exactly what we needed to usher in the warm-weather season, and thanks to their massive spring sale, you can score all those little luxuries you’ve been eyeing for up to 50 percent off. We spotted major markdowns on Le Creuset and All-Clad—two of Ina Garten’s favorite cookware brands—but if you’re looking for an Oprah-approved item on sale, we just found her go-to Sorel boots for 60 percent off! This is not a drill.

We first found these actually chic winter boots on sale during Nordstrom’s Presidents’ Day sale, and now they’re back again and even cheaper. Last time around, they were just 40% off, so if you didn’t grab them last time, you’re fairing out even better if you snag ’em now. You can also grab them in black, and a bunch of other Sorel styles are discounted too.

The Sorel Lennox Lace Up Boots are on sale for $79.97 (originally $200), and we had to double-check the price because it’s so low. These shearling combat boots are part hiking boot and part winter boot, so if you’re going to squeeze in some early springtime hikes, you need these boots. And even if you’re not, they’re the ultimate everyday boot to slip on with leggings or jeans.

They also happen to be a favorite of Katie Holmes as well, so do we really need more reasons to buy a pair? If you’re thinking “It’s spring, I don’t need boots!,” this is actually the perfect time to buy winter gear as stores are marking them down to clear out for warm-weather items. So, we don’t think you’ll find these boots marked down any more, so don’t wait another second to add them to your cart.

Make sure to check out the rest of Nordstrom’s massive spring sale, which includes Meghan Markle’s favorite MOTHER jeans, Hunter rain boots, and UGG boots.

