Costco Is Selling Backyard-Ready Raised Garden Beds

Growing our own herbs and veggies is one of our favorite warm-weather activities. Kids get a kick out of planting seeds and watching them grow; we get a kick out of heading to the backyard when we want a salad. Alas, gardening isn’t always easy — but even if you don’t have the biggest green thumb, Costco just made it easier: The warehouse giant is selling a set of backyard-ready raised garden beds. Seriously, these are ready to go (and grow!)

The popular Instagram account @costcohotfinds shared the amazing product with followers, writing: “Two Raised Garden Beds and no tools or screws required!!! Maybe this is the year I start a garden!?”

Costco is on fire lately with its outdoor offerings — from a swinging hammock chair to a portable gas fire pit to solar-powered string lights — and this latest item is one any beginning gardener will appreciate. We love the easy assembly on this one (essentially: there’s almost none!). Since no tools or screws are needed, it makes the idea of starting your own garden a lot less intimidating.

Also, the price is seriously amazing at $64.99. It’s such a steal for a garden bed that looks that great. The beds measure 4-feet by 4-feet and are 11-inches deep. That’s a lot of room to grow your favorite fruits and veggies.

Seriously, if you’re a Costco member, head to your local store to pick these up. (We didn’t find this deal online, although Costco has other garden bed options for sale.) And make this the year that you and your littles actually plant the backyard garden you’ve always talked about!

