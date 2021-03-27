The Cutest (& Super Affordable!) Easter Decor on Amazon We’re Hopping to Buy

Amazon never disappoints when it comes to cute and affordable holiday decor, so if you haven’t hopped on over to the mega marketplace just yet, time is running out to get your Easter decor. If you couldn’t get enough of the precious Easter decor from Target (or that Peeps-shaped pancake pan) or Etsy, prepare to find a bunch of Easter items on Amazon that are just as adorable—and budget-friendly.

We especially love Easter because it coincides with the start of spring, and we are all in desperate need of a cheerful home refresh right now. You can easily score Easter decor on Amazon for $20 and under, and if a dose of happiness costs just $20 on Amazon, we are so here for it.

Whether you want to update the exterior and/or the interior, you’ve got plenty of bunny-approved Easter picks to choose from. We’re talking a colorful Easter tree, gorgeous rabbit-shaped wreath, and of course, no holiday is complete without an on-theme welcome doormat.

Ahead, check out the must-have Easter decor finds on Amazon that your space needs this season. And don’t wait to add these decorations to your cart because Easter is just around the corner!

Whimsical Wreath

Adorn your front door with this extravagant wreath, which might just be the prettiest one we’ve ever spotted. A burlap bow, hydrangea accent and rabbit ears take this bunny-shaped accessory to the next level.

Easter Bunny Wreath $30.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Gnome-tastic

Consider these mini figures your Easter Santa. They’ll add a whimsical touch to your tabletop, on the mantel or wherever else you’ve got a spot for Mr. Gnome to sit atop.

Easter Gnome Bunny with Easter Egg $10.36 on Amazon.com Buy now

Peep-tastic Sign

This clean-lined garden sign is perfect if you’re going for a more minimal and not super frilly Easter theme. It’s bound to make your guests smile.

Welcome Peeps Garden Flag $7.59 on Amazon.com Buy now

Eggcellent-Tree

If you’re already missing your Christmas tree: Enter the Easter tree. This tabletop accessory comes with colorful egg ornaments, so it’s ready to go as soon as it lands on your doorstep. It even comes with built-in lights to add some glow to your home.

Welcome Peeps Garden Flag $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Bunny-Approved Mat

No holiday is complete without a seasonal doormat, and this floral one is oh-so-sweet. You can even get away with it all spring, so you can get more use out of it.

Spring Doormat $24.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

