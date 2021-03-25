Two of Ina Garten’s Favorite Cookware Brands Are Massively Discounted for Nordstrom’s Spring Sale

If we were to recommend one sale to shop this month, it’s Nordstrom’s spring sale. Here, you’ll not only find slashed prices and new markdowns across departments, including the home and kitchen, but the event also boasts a slew of reputable, high-quality brands on sale, two of which have the Ina Garten seal of approval.

Related story Hurry, Oprah's Favorite Sorel Boots Are 60% Off During Nordstrom 's Unreal Spring Sale

At Nordstrom‘s spring sale, we’re eyeing, specifically, all of the marked-down Le Creuset and All-Clad products, which just so happen to be Garten-approved brands. The sale has an impressive 14 Le Creuset items and 15 All-Clad products on sale, from 4-quart slow cookers to 3.5-quart stoneware casserole sets.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

3 1/2 Quart Stoneware Casserole & Platter Lid $84.95 Buy now

The on-sale Le Creuset products range anywhere from 20 to more than 40 percent off and include mini round cocottes (now $19.95), a duo of baking dishes (now $49.95), and — the biggest markdown — their signature cast iron grill pan (now $99.95).

Signature 9.75-Inch Deep Round Enamel Cast Iron Grill Pan $99.95 Buy now

All-Clad’s on-sale items range from 15 to nearly 40 percent off and include everything from spatula sets, digital toasters and sauté pan sets to sleek slow cookers, fry pan sets, and this stainless steel pasta pentola even Garten would approve.

7-Quart Stainless Steel Pasta Pentola $299.99 Buy now

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: