Dyson’s Newest Smart Vacuums Are the Most Hard-Working (& Affordable!) Yet

The only time you’d see a Dyson for under $400 is when it’s on sale or when it’s an older model, so when I saw that one of Dyson’s newest 2021 vacuums, the Omni-Glide, was just $399 at full price, my jaw nearly hit the floor. It also happens to be the smallest size yet, so if you’re looking for a non-bulky vacuum that doesn’t sacrifice on suction, you’ve just found your dream vacuum.

The Omni-Glide is accompanied by two new high-tech vacuum launches this year: the Outsize vacuum, which handles bigger messes with ease; and the D15 Detect, which is a super intelligent (and powerful) device that’s scientifically proven to deep clean. It even counts and measures the particles so it knows exactly what kind of mess it’s dealing with. Fancy!

The bad news first: the Omni-Glide is sold out (shocker) on Dyson’s site, but we discovered that QVC has it, along with all the other new versions! Regardless, we wouldn’t wait another second to add any of these to your cart since it looks like they’re on their way to selling out.

And if you’re looking for a Dyson deal, we discovered a bunch of hidden discounts at Nordstrom Rack (up to 43 percent off!).

With spring cleaning in full swing, it’s the perfect time to treat yourself to a durable, hard-working vacuum that will take the hassle out of getting sparkling clean floors, couches, or wherever else you need to vacuum.

Dyson Omni-Glide

Image: Dyson.

It’s sold out on Dyson’s site, but we found it at QVC! It’s one of the most affordable and most compact options you can buy, so if you’re looking to snag a Dyson for less, this is your gateway there.

Dyson Omni-Glide $399.99 Buy now

Dyson D15 Detect

Image: Dyson.

The smartest model to date, this powerful vacuum won’t leave a single particle behind. The laser reveals microscopic dust that no other vacuum would be able to find and clean up.

Dyson D15 Detect $699 Buy now

Dyson Outsize

Image: Amazon.

Big messes are no match for the Dyson Outsize. The full-size bin means less frequent trips to the trash can, and it boasts twice the suction of any other full-size vacuum.

Dyson Outsize Vacuum $799.99 Buy now

