These Spring-Themed Doormats From Aldi Are The Perfect Way To Welcome The Season

The spring season has finally arrived and boy, have we been waiting on this. We’re looking forward to ditching our previous lifestyle of gloomy days indoors and swapping them for sunnier and brighter moments. Not only are we thrilled about experiencing our usual spring glee but after what felt like a year-long winter — we’ve desperately been in need of a change of scenery. So when we saw that Aldi was selling spring-themed doormats we knew it was the perfect way to welcome the season. It’s our version of shouting from the rooftops that spring is officially here and this new home decor celebrates everything that represents in an adorable way.

Popular Aldi fan account @aldifavoritefinds shared the new products on Instagram, writing: “Spring Coir Mat $6.99. Which one will you be putting at your door? Comment below and also make sure to tap the paper airplane icon and share this post with a friend that likes to update their doormat every season. 😍”

Each of the stylish new doormats features an iconic part of the season with colorful flowers or darling bunny ears ahead of the Easter holiday. Frankly, you can’t go wrong with any of these picks!

Naturally, excited shoppers chimed in the comments to share how much they loved their new home goods item. One user wrote, “I got the hello one with 🌷🌹🌻, love it!” another comment read,

“Yasssss can’t wait until I’m off going to get two of them.”

If you’ve been scanning the internet for new outdoor furniture, this doormat will surely complete your home’s new spring porch look. Plus, it’s sure to bring a smile to your face every time you reach your doorstep.

