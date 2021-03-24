Nordstrom is Selling Colorful Funboy Pool Floats & Your Summer Won’t Be Complete Without Them

We don’t know about you, but we are dreaming of summer already. Sure, the spring season might have just begun but we can’t help it! The small doses of sunshine and the warm temperature we’ve experienced over the last few days has given us just a peek at what we’ve been missing while we’ve been wrapped up in our blankets. Ah, we can see it now — us with a chilled drink in hand, relaxing on comfy patio chairs, and taking a dip in the pool for a quick refresh. Yup, we’re ready for it all — especially that last bit. So when we saw that Nordstrom was selling these vibrant Instagram-worthy Funboy pool floats — they automatically made our summer must-have list.

Whether you’re wanting to sit back and relax in your pool float or you’re simply just jumping in for a quick snap — these ultra-trendy inflatable tubes will surely only enhance your summer experience. After all, it’s not like we’re traveling anywhere at the moment so we might as well make the best out of our situation. Below we’ve rounded up our favorite funboy pool floats that will make your summer, well… so fun.

Clear Rainbow Chaise Lounger Pool Float

Image: Nordstrom

This colorful pool lounger will surely make you feel like you’re on a tropical vacation all the time.

Tie Dye Inflatable Tube Float

Image: Nordstrom

This tie-dye floatie is perfect for when you want to sit back — but still dip your toes in the water.

Golf Cart Pool Float

Image: Nordstrom

Picture this: you’re at some luxurious country club or all-inclusive resort — thriving and living your best life. This golf cart pool float is the perfect way to transport yourself to the place of your dreams.

Wavy Mesh Pool Lounger

Image: Nordstrom

This pink pool lounger was practically made for breezy summer days and Insta-perfect moments. Plus the mesh center will keep you nice and cool while you drift over the water.

