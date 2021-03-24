Where does the time go?! In case you missed it, Easter is on April 4th this year — and the holiday is bound to be here in the blink of an eye. As we gear up to spend the second Easter holiday in lockdown we’re looking forward to shaking things up this time around. A simple change to a classic tradition will surely lift your spirits and Martha Stewart’s tips for vamping up your Easter eggs will breathe new life into your Easter festivities. Expert DIY-er Stewart shared with her followers how to make Faux-Terrazzo Easter eggs and these are some of the funkiest, coolest Easter eggs we’ve seen to date. Take a peek below:

“Get ready to rock this Easter with a new egg-decorating technique: faux-terrazzo,” Stewart wrote on Instagram. “Craft flakes let you copy the stylish stone’s look with ease. Brush one side of a wooden, ceramic, blown-out, or hard-cooked egg (just note it’s not for eating) with matte adhesive. Then sprinkle on a mix of black, gray, and one bright color, rubbing the pieces in between your fingers to make smaller bits. Let dry, then do the other side.”

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Of the finished decorated eggs, the mogul added: “Everyone who spots the results will be floored.”

Making the eggs is sure to be as fun of a process as they look. On her website, Stewart recommends using these craft Terrazzo flakes to give your Easter eggs a pop of color and this Paper adhesive to brush the eggs with.

The best part is that you can decorate this however your heart desires and make it your own!

