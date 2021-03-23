Chic Outdoor Serving Carts to Turn Your Patio Into the Ultimate Entertaining Space

When it comes to decorating your patio, there’s more than just furniture involved. if you truly want to make your backyard space an extension of your home’s living area, you’ll need a few more items. Since you’ll likely be enjoying more meals and happy hours in your space, one of the handiest accessories to have is a multipurpose serving cart.

These convenient rolling carts are perfect for transporting hamburgers and hot dogs from the grill to the dinner table, mixing up cocktails, and to house outdoor dining essentials. You could also use them as a side table on your porch to hold your book, laptop, and glass of lemonade.

Ahead, check out the most stylish options that’ll level up your outdoor entertaining game.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Outdoor Table and Storage Cabinet This portable outdoor island serves triple duty: It adds extra counter space to your meal prep area, boasts storage, and is a great place to make cocktails outside. The resin materials are weather-resistant, so it’ll last for years to come. Image: Keter. Outdoor Table and Storage Cabinet $250.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Cosco Indoor/Outdoor Serving Cart, Folding Keep things simple with this rolling cart. Use it on your patio to prop up plants and your favorite book or use it in your backyard to take food from the kitchen to your outdoor dining area. Image: Amazon. Cosco Indoor/Outdoor Serving Cart, Folding $80.46 on Amazon.com Buy now