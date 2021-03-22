Relaxing Outdoor Water Fountains to Turn Your Backyard Into an Oasis

Patio season is (almost) here! As we’ve been cooped up inside for months, this time of year couldn’t come soon enough. We’re so ready to take our lives outside—whether that’s working, playing, or eating outdoors. And your space wouldn’t be complete without some new outdoor furniture and decor right? While you may already have your furniture handled, what you might not already have are some additions like a water fountain to take your backyard to the next level.

Related story Target Has Up to 50% off Must-Have Toys, Games & Books for a Limited Time—Including LEGOs, Barbies & Hot Wheels

No need to go to a five-star resort to relax. With a few new additions, like a luxe (yet affordable) water fountain, you can feel like you’re on vacation every time you step in your yard. Bonus: These water fountains double as art, so you can’t go wrong. Ahead, check out the best water fountains that’ll take your patio space from boring to next level.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Peaktop Fountain Instantly add a pop of color and serenity with this glazed water fountain. It comes in three gorgeous colors—green, red, and blue—and even boasts an LED light so you can softly illuminate your backyard space. The built-in pump ensures the water runs smoothly, so you can just sit back, relax, and enjoy the sound. Image: Peaktop/Amazon. Peaktop Fountain $94.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Rustic Floor Water Fountain This stunning, cascading water fountain is sure to make a statement in your backyard. It’s made of lightweight, but authentic-looking stone that you can easily move around your outdoor space. The rustic design is perfect for a traditional outdoor area. Image: John Timberland/Amazon. Rustic Floor Water Fountain $149.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Water Jar Fountain This water fountain stands at 32-inches tall, and is the perfect statement-making piece for your front door or backyard. It also features an LED light that can illuminate your space with relaxing light that isn’t too harsh. The fiberglass construction is eve rust- and weather-resistant so it’ll last for years to come. Image: Alpine Store/Amazon. Water Jar Fountain $167.58 on Amazon.com Buy now