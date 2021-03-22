As we approach spring and summer, all we can think about is laying outside in our backyards, outdoor picnics, or sunbathing at the beach — and anything that makes that easier and more comfortable is a win in our books. Costco has got those warm months covered (and ready for fun) by selling gas fire pits, swinging hammock chairs, and even a beach lounger that converts into a cart — yes, you heard us right. And we’re already adding their latest product to our must-have list for beach days and picnics in the park. It’s an outdoor blanket that folds into a tote, making it super easy to travel with wherever you decide to go.

The popular Instagram account @costcosisters shared the fun find, writing, “Love that this outdoor blanket folds into a tote!🏖”

The blanket measures a generous 70 by 57 inches, making it the perfect size to lounge out on. The fabric is water-repellant, making it perfect for beach days or even on post-rainy days when the ground is a bit soggy. (After all, no one likes sitting down in the grass and getting wet.) It’s got a fun design, too, with blue, green, and white stripes. Honestly, we can see this becoming our favorite blanket to take outdoors no matter what activity we have planned — and the fact that it folds up neatly into its own carrying tote means we can do just that.

Even better: The blanket only costs $20. Talk about an amazing deal! We have a feeling that these are going to sell fast, so if you’re a Costco member, head to your local Costco to purchase one before they’re all gone!

