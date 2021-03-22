Nordstrom Is Selling Inflatable Pools That Are Actually Super Chic

We’re so excited for summer we can hardly stand it. We’ve been busy buying new patio furniture, hanging up lights outside for when it’s warm enough to sip cocktails at dusk, and planting pretty flowers in the garden to brighten things up. But one thing those of us without a swimming pool aren’t looking forward to are the dog days of summer, when it’s too hot to do anything but sit in some cool water. Thankfull this year, even if you don’t have an inground pool, you can still chill out in style thanks to these chic inflatable pools at Nordstrom.

These are a far cry from the leaky, BPA-saturated plastic monstrosities of your childhood that always seemed to start seeping water as soon as you got in.

From the brand Mylle, these inflatable pools come in fashion-forward prints (like terrazzo, earth-tone shapes, and a modern art abstract) and solids in modern colors (like olive green and ochre). Each pool is 65″ accross and 15″ deep, which is just deep enough for cooling off when the temps reach scorching levels.

They’re free of phthalates, BPA, and lead, and each one comes with a matching vinyl stowaway pouch so it will stay safe until you’re ready to soak again. And while they are super-chic, these inflatable pools are still perfectly suitable for children and your furry friends, too – just make sure their paws don’t puncture the pool.

This summer, don’t let yourself be tortured by the heat. Add one of these fashionable inflatable pools for adults to your deck, patio, backyard, or garage, and you’ll feel as cool as a cucumber.

