The Surprisingly Affordable Flowers The Queen Is Growing in Her Garden This Year

There’s a lot to love about spring, but nothing can beat the beauty of seeing the first flowers starting to blossom in the garden as sunny days get more and more frequent and things start to warm up again. No one does gardening like the Brits, and the Buckingham Palace Garden is especially lovely this time of year. So when we saw that the Queen’s garden was blooming with clustering Tazetta daffodils and fragrant Pheasant’s Eye daffodils, we knew we had to get some for our own garden. Imagine our surprise when we found out how affordable these royal favorites are!

📸 More signs of spring in the Buckingham Palace Garden, which is home to an array of flora and fauna: 🌼 A tazetta daffodil boasts eleven flowers on a single stem.

🌸 Pheasant’s eye daffodils stand tall in the garden’s meadows.

🌹 A curved path leads to the Rose Garden. pic.twitter.com/MjKe4PpzIN — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 20, 2021

The Queen’s garden at Buckingam Palace features two showy daffodils, and we found their bulbs so you can order some and have your own garden looking like a palace next spring.

First up is the clustering Tazetta daffodil, which gives your flowers beds a full, lush look. Avalanche daffodils are a type of Tazetta daffodil that boasts clustered flower heads of 1″ blooms on each stem. It blooms in early spring, so it will be one of the first flowers to greet you upon the change of seasons. Avalanche daffodils are deer resistant, and need full sun or partial shade to grow the best blooms. They can be planted in USDA hardiness zones 3-8.

Avalanche Daffodil $14.99 Buy now

Next up is the Pheasant’s Eye daffodil, also known as Poeticus or Poet’s daffodil. These daffodils are extremely fragrant and are even used in perfumes (daffodil is also known as narcissus, which is the name you’ll often see on the perfume labels). The flower features wavy, delicate white petals, and a small golden center eye framed with red. It’s a late bloomer, so it can help balance out your flower beds if you planted a bunch of early-blooming bulbs in your excitement to celebrate spring.

Original Poet's Daffodil $12.99 Buy now

Daffodils are one of the first flowers to bloom every year, and they give a cheery look to any space. They’re perennials, so if you plant bulbs one year, they’ll come back the next, and they tend to multiply. You’ll need to plant the bulbs in the fall, and let them spend winter in the soil – the cold period is essential to getting the bulbs to bloom in the spring. With a little planning ahead, your garden could be fit for royals.

