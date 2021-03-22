Chrissy Teigen Loves These $4 Bliss Eye Masks & CVS Is Exclusively Selling A New Vitamin C Version

We love Chrissy Teigen because she’s one of the realest celeb moms around—from her easy recipes and #momlife happenings to using drugstore products that cost just $10—we wish we could be best friends (maybe one day!). She recently raved about one of Versed’s clarifying masks from Target and also posted a cute pic wearing $3 holographic eye masks from the cult-favorite brand Bliss. If you’ve been wearing these de-puffing eye treatments nonstop since they got the Teigen endorsement, you’ve now got a brand new version to test out thanks to CVS.

CVS is now exclusively carrying a brand new version of the coveted holographic eye masks—Vitamin C-infused ones. The newest addition to Bliss’ most popular Bright Idea skincare family, these fun and hard-working patches are bound to become your new go-to item in your at-home self care routine.

Sure, these Vitamin-C infused eye masks look super cute for a selfie, but they boast some serious results too. Packed with collagen, they’ll brighten and de-puff tired eyes while hydrating the under-eye area in a flash. Not to mention, they’re the ultimate multi-tasking self care item for moms—throw ’em on while getting ready in the morning, while putting the kids to bed, or yes, while cooking dinner.

These days, we’re all looking for affordable ways to sneak in some pampering, and these $4 eye patches are your ticket to getting your glow on. And if you haven’t gotten your hands on the OG eye patches, you can get them here.

