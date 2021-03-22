There’s a Dog Treat Version Of The Viral TikTok Dash Mini Waffle Maker

There’s nothing better than waking up on a weekend morning and making breakfast for someone you love, but we can’t be the only ones who feel kind of heartbroken when we’re eating a gourmet meal while our pets are left to snack on some storebought treat that’s made from who knows what. And though it’s tempting to slip the dog a waffle drenched in butter and syrup, we know it’s not the best thing for them. But it doesn’t have to be this way! That’s becase Dash, the makers of the viral TikTok mini waffle maker and its Easter-themed counterpart, have come up with an ingenious idea: a dog treat maker that includes your best furry friend in your kitchen adventures.

Each Dash Dog Treat Maker makes up to 8 bone-shaped treats. If you don’t know how to make dog treats from scratch yet (and if you do, hello canine kitchen wizard!), never fear – it comes with a recipe booklet for sweet and savory dog treats that use ingredients you already probably have in the kitchen. The appliance is non-stick, so you won’t be left to scrape peanut butter and oats out of it after making a batch of bones, and animal lovers will be happy to hear that a portion of the proceeds for each sale goes to the North Shore Animal League America.

When you buy dog treats at the store, it can be hard to know what exactly goes in them. But when you make your own, you can control the ingredients, so you know your dog is getting the best. And, since you know what they love, you can cater these to their tastes. It feels great to bake a batch of cookies for your family, but it feels just as satisfying to make a batch of homemade treats for your pet.

