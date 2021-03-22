Target Is Selling the Cutest Kid’s Storage & Organization Products We’ve Ever Seen

Keeping your kid’s room organized and looking cute can be difficult. In the past, it felt like in order to get functional products you had to compromise on looks. But those plastic, clunky bins are officially over. Adorable toy storage is a thing of the future and we have started to see some already. Target’s line, Pillowfort has been gaining a ton of attention due to its seriously adorable home decor for kids. Like so cute we had to share it with you immediately. Their latest drop includes some incredible storage and organization bins that are both cute and functional.

The popular Instagram account @targetgems shared the amazing collection writing, “So many cute new items from Pillowfort! 🐨🦁 It’s all SO CUTE! There’s even more new items to the collection…my Target was still in the process of stocking them. It’s all available online…I’ll link to the entire collection! I especially love those rope baskets 😍” We have to agree, the adorable animal rope baskets are just too cute. We also love the polka dot bins, they could easily double as a laundry basket. The metal bins are great for any cubed organizers you may want to switch out the containers for. We love that they have a label spot, making them great for your kid’s arts and crafts supplies. There’s basically a bin for everyone’s style. We personally love the rope bins and think they are best for storing toys or things you want heavily concealed.

We have a feeling these bins are going to sell out fast. They jazz up any playroom or bedroom and make being organized look fun. Definitely head to your target as soon as you can to get your hands on these before they’re gone.

