Costco Is Selling Avocado Trees So Your Summer Can be Filled With Unlimited Guacamole

When you think of warm weather foods, where does your mind go? My favorite is avocado. It goes well in so many things. Avocado toast, guacamole, avocado boats and so much more. What if we told you there was a way to have avocados endlessly at your disposal? Well, Costco may have just made that possible. They are now selling avocado trees just in time for summer.

If you love Costco, then you probably know about their amazing plant deals (don’t even get us started on their amazing potted lavender trees). Their price for these avocado trees is seriously great. Costing around $80 for unlimited avocados? Talk about a fantastic deal. Most avocado trees will cost you over $100 so that $80 price tag really is a steal.

Image: Costco.

Avocado Tree $79.99 Buy now

If you’re going to invest the money into your own tree, you definitely want to look into how to take care of one properly. According to Costco, these little guys need full sunlight and regular watering with drainage. Although they’re only around 2.5 feet when shipped, they grow to be around 25-35 feet. Now that’s a big tree. So make sure you have room to plant one in your backyard before you order one.

Growing plants with kids is a great way to teach them about taking care of something. It’s also super fun for the little ones to watch the tree grow, bloom and sprout baby avocados. If you love avocados as much as we do, then you’ll want to order one of these from Costco as soon as you can. We have a feeling they’re going to sell incredibly fast.

