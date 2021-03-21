Spanx’s Oprah-Approved Perfect Black Pant Is On Sale Again!

It’s no secret that we love celebrity recommendations, and if an A-lister has worn a piece of clothing more than once it’s basically like we’ve found gold. When it comes to Oprah, she makes our job of finding quality projects just a little easier by sharing her annual list of favorite things. And one item in particular that Oprah has raved about is the Perfect Pant from Spanx. Hey, if these pants are good enough Oprah, they’re good enough for us. They’re comfortable, versatile, and basically a must-have in our closets. If you’ve had your eye on a pair from Spanx for a while, you’re in luck because Spanx’s insanely popular Perfect Black Pant Cropped Flare, which typically retails for $110, is currently on sale for $76.99 — and you don’t want to miss out.

We’ve all been pretty much living in our sweatpants at home during this past year in lockdown, but as we start to get used to the idea of wearing “real” pants again we’re discovering that our everyday look for work can be just as comfy, thanks to the Perfect Pant. These flattering cropped flares are slimming and stylish and they would look great with any sweater or blouse.

Even better, the pants are totally versatile and can easily be dressed up or down. We have a feeling we’ll be wanting to wear this pair over and over again — and now that it’s on sale, it’s the perfect time to save some money on an item we’ll surely love.

