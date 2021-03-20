Costco Is Selling Potted Lavender Trees That Will Make Your Patio Smell Like a Spa

Spring is officially here, which means we’re going to be savoring every minute in the sun (and outside of our homes) as much as possible. For many of us, this past pandemic year has involved some home redecorating, and now, we’re turning our focus outside — to patios, decks, and backyards. After all, if we’re not really traveling anywhere, at least we can turn our outdoor spaces into the relaxing oasis we deserve. Raise your hand if you’re right there with us shopping for patio furniture and decor, gas fire pits, and pretty plants. To that end, we sat up and took notice when we saw that Costco is selling heavenly potted lavender trees — and we couldn’t be more in love.

Costco fan account @costcosisters found the sweet-smelling plants, captioned their post: “Cute little lavender trees in a water reservoir planter!💜” Not only is a lavender tree the perfect way to welcome the spring season with its purple flowers, but the scent sure to make you feel as if you were in an aromatic spa. Or in France.

This is a serious upgrade from the aromatherapy diffusers many of us currently own, and these lavender trees will look just as beautiful on your patio as they will smell. Ah, we can see it now. Us, with our eyes closed, taking a nap on a lounge chair or swinging hammock and breathing in the scent… total bliss!

Oh, and can we talk about the price? Costco members can purchase the finds for only $19 — which is such a good deal. BRB we’re about to make a trip to our local warehouse.

