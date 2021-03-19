Costco’s 2-Pack of Petal Lounger Pool Floats Has Us Dreaming of Summer

We’ve been on a real summer daydream kick lately. Yesterday, we obsessed over Nordstrom’s chic beach towels (just look at them, can you blame us?); and today, we’ve already planned a trip to Costco to pick up these comfy petal lounges for our next trip to the pool, lake — you name it.

Available in a twin pack, Intel’s Petal Lounges will set you back just $40. The floats not only boast a built-in cup holder and a contoured design to make for the most comfortable float of your life, but they also feature easy-to-use connectors that allow you to connect additional petals.

“This fun pool float is shaped like a flower petal, and when you use the attached connectors to attach it to other Petal Loungers (not included), you can form a full flower-shaped circle of floats that’s perfect for socializing while catching some rays,” the product description states.

While Target and Amazon also sells the Petal Lounges, Costco’s is the best deal and will save you a few bucks. And while the Petal Lounges are currently only available in-store, Costco does have a few other great pool toys and floats for sale on their website, including this Allure Sunbrella Float & Lounger.

It’s UV resistant, washable, and even includes a removable padded Sunbrella cover. It looks great, too.

“It has a convenient drink holder and mesh fabric bottom, with handles, for easy removal and draining… this float can’t be beat,” the product description states.

