Costco Is Selling a Patio Swing That’s the Perfect Way to Welcome Spring

We don’t about you, but come the spring season (appropriate weather willing) we’re planning on spending every second outside and soaking up all the sun we can get. Hey, all this time in lockdown has meant that we’re spending the majority of our time indoors and we’re looking forward to when we’re able to change up our scenery a bit. Which means that we’ve been endlessly scrolling through the internet in search of new outdoor furniture that is practical and stylish. And when it comes to furniture pieces that won’t break the bank our go-to store is always Costco. As expected, the warehouse giant has the perfect home decor that we’ll surely be enjoying all spring and summer long: a patio swing.

Costco fan account @costcodeals shared the outdoor furniture on Instagram, writing: “☀️Just closing my eyes dreaming of swinging on this Woven patio swing with a lemonade in hand in the middle of a hot July afternoon…can’t wait till summer!”

This patio swing is perfect for when you want to curl up with a good book, on your work from home days, or if you simply want to relax with a chill drink in hand. This piece features a detachable canopy, all-weather Resin Wicker, and two decorative sunbrella fabric pillows. Plus, online Costco states that the fast-drying foam allows water drainage to prevent mildew so you don’t have to panic when unexpected rain occurs.

Costco members can snag the patio swing for just $549.99 and if you’re not a member we also found a similar option on Amazon.

