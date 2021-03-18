How old is that dingy beach towel of yours? This year, it’s finally time to level-up your beach towel game — and by “level up,” we mean specifically head straight to Nordstrom, where you’ll find quite possibly the chicest, most vibrant collection of beach towels you’ve ever seen. And the best part? They’re all surprisingly affordable.

From Slowtide, these art-inspired beach towels found at Nordstrom could practically pass as wall art. And the towel we have our eye on — and one that may or may not be in our virtual cart at this very moment — is Slowtide’s Huahine Beach Towel. Boasting a bold tropical pattern, this super-absorbent, sustainably sourced towel is perfect for laying out on the beach.

Huahine Beach Towel $29.95 Buy now

Vibing a more floral aesthetic this summer? New to the Slowtide collection is this Mauka Beach Towel, made with 100 percent cotton and featuring a handy hanging loop.

Mauka Beach Towel $29.95 Buy now

Or, if it’s an animal-print kind of summer for you, Nordstrom also sells this Jagger Oversize Towel that’s large enough for you and a friend. Plus, it features a fun fringe trim.

Jagger Oversize Towel $39.95 Buy now

Slowtide has plenty other great, vibrant prints from which to choose, too. Check them out on Nordstrom’s website.

