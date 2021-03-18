SMEG Just Launched Its Own Cookware Collection & Its Super Sleek

SMEG, the leading Italian manufacturer known for its high-end, colorful kitchen appliances, has ventured into the cookware world for the first time, recently launching its very own cookware collection this month — and it looks great.

Available at Nordstrom, SMEG’s Cookware Collection was designed to not only fit seamlessly with the brand’s retro-inspired products but also designed to be easily handled for novice home chefs and seasoned cooks alike. The oven-safe lineup includes four different frying pans (a 9.5-, 10-, 11-, and 12.5-inch pan), a wok pan, a deep sauté/braiser pan, and two casserole dishes (5-quart and 8-quart).

What makes every piece special? The oven-safe, dishwasher-safe collection is designed with an aluminum core that helps ensure perfectly even heat distribution through the pot at a faster-than-normal rate. Plus, they’re covered in a three-layer non-stick coating to help achieve perfect browning levels, allowing you to use each piece in the collection as a stockpot, a Dutch oven, or a casserole.

“During a time when cooking at home has become more prevalent than ever, SMEG is thrilled to deliver even more culinary solutions to our customers,” says Wayne Ackerson, National Sales Manager, Small Appliance Division, in an emailed press release.

SMEG’s Cookware Collection — available in three signature SMEG colors, including Matte Cream (our favorite), Matte Black, and Matte Red — is currently available online at Nordstrom. The pieces range in price from $139.99 to $239.99.

“The kitchen is truly the heart of the home, and that guiding value has always rung true for SMEG. With the launch of our Cookware Collection, we’re able to complete the SMEG kitchen experience in a new, fresh way,” Ackerson says.

