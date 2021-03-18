Etsy Is Full of Adorable Easter Decor & These Are the Cutest Must-Have Pieces

I willingly admit that in the past I have never decorated for Easter. I decorate every inch of my house (inside and outside!) for Halloween and do a little bit of decorating for Christmas but I just never seemed to get into Easter decor — until this year. I think it has a lot to do with the fact that we’ve all been stuck inside for an entire year now and our homes have become more important than ever. I spent a lot of time transforming my home into a little mini oasis so that it’s more enjoyable to spend time in and now, it’s time to add some bright, cheery and cute Easter decor to the mix I’ve done a lot of shopping around for affordable Easter decor and I discovered that Etsy truly has the best selection. It’s full of the sweetest and most unique decor pieces I’ve come across and I love that by shopping on Etsy you can support small business owners. So if you’re eager to deck your house out with some spring spirit, I’ve combed through all that Etsy has to offer and selected the pieces I think every home needs.

Easter Egg Tree

Image: Rita Craftshop.

How cute is this little Easter egg tree?! It makes such a sweet centerpiece for your Easter table.

Easter Egg Tree $10.99 Buy now

Carrot Garland

Image: declan and smith.

This adorable garland is the perfect addition to your mantle, a kid’s room or a window.

Carrot Garland $16 Buy now

Easter Egg Candles

Image: moon line nature studio.

OK, these might be my favorite item on this list. I mean, can you imagine a cuter centerpiece? Yeah, I didn’t think so.

Egg Candles $18 Buy now

Egg Ornaments

Image: Foreverdecoupage.

These sweet little ornaments just scream spring.

Bird Ornaments $14.99 Buy now

Bunny Hand Towels

Image: SingleStitchEmb

The fluffy little bunny tail really sold us on this hand towel set.

Hand Towels $14 Buy now

Lawn Bunnies

Image: CCRCustomMetals.

These little Easter bunnies are made out of metal and are the cutest addition to any outdoor space. Kids will love setting these up in the yard!

Bunny Garden Stakes $20.70 Buy now

Porch Bunnies

Image: RustedRoost.

This little bunny cutout is an easy way to add a little Easter spirit to your outdoor space.

Porch Bunnies $76.95 Buy now

