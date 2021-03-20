Chrissy Teigen Is Obsessed With Versed Skincare & It’s 30% Off at Target—Today Only

Chrissy Teigen may be one of the most gorgeous, hilarious people to ever grace this planet, but she’s not above using some super affordable skincare products from Walmart and Target. While she’s raved about pricier skincare items like Le Prunier’s $72 Plum Beauty Oil on IG before, she’s also posted some cheeky selfies in Bliss’ $3 eye masks and Versed’s $10 charcoal mask, which she said she was “obsessed with.” The latter is already a steal, but you can get an even bigger discount on Versed products thanks to Target’s 14 Days of Beauty sale (which is going on at the same time as Ulta Beauty’s mega savings event right now). Today only, select Versed products are 30 percent off, so don’t skip out on this Teigen-approved brand.

Unfortunately, the exact charcoal clarifying mask is not available at Target anymore, but you can get a similar version of the Versed mask so you can get that supermodel glow for less—$7 to be exact. “Hello, Versed. I’m obsessed with this,” Teigen said on her Instagram stories back in January. “The packaging. The mask. The fact it’s made in Thailand and also distributed in West Hollywood, like, that’s basically me. Let’s work together.”

Just like the charcoal mask she raved about on IG earlier this year, this brightening and tightening mask, which is made with turmeric and kaolin clay, doses out 12 applications, so that’s just $2 per mask at full price. And with this unbelievable sale, it can’t get any more affordable.

The brand’s newest chemical peel mask, Doctor’s Visit, is also part of this rare sale, so you’ll want to stock up on that too so you can give your skin some TLC at home—no pro required. And because we all want the exact mask Teigen loves, you can still shop it on Amazon or through Dermstore.

Bonus: You can get a $10 gift card when you spend $40 on beauty and personal care (exclusions apply) through March 27th. That’ll be easy to do since you can also save 30 percent off other fan-favorite face masks today only from Neutrogena, Pacifica, and Yes To, so make sure to check them all out here.

Target’s 14 Days of Beauty sale is going on through March 27th, so make sure to check out all the other unreal deals coming up. The highlights to mark on your calendar: Fragrances are discounted on March 22nd, Winky Lux on March 24th, and hair tools on March 26th.

Spring’s around the corner, so it’s the perfect time to stock up on some new seasonal beauty essentials!

