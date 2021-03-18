Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Chewy’s Exclusive Disney Collection Includes a Minnie Mouse Dog Bed & More Mouseketeer-Approved Picks

Daisy Maldonado
It’s no secret that even as adults we’re big Disney fans. The House of Mouse has held a special place in our hearts since childhood and now, many of us are passing that same love of all things Disney to our kids, our families… and even our pets! When we saw these dog-gone adorable Disney-themed pet products that are perfect for our furry friends, well, we got excited. Chewy is already our go-to for stylish pet accessories, and now they’re our go-to for cute Disney products for dogs. Seriously these items are just as adorable as you’d expect anything Disney-related to be. And as much as you’ll love them, they’re sure to be a pup-ular choice with your dogs, too (sorry, we couldn’t help ourselves!). Take a peek at our favorite picks below:

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Chewy is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

Disney Minnie Mouse Donut Plush Squeaky Dog Toy

Donuts mixed with Disney’s signature Minnie Mouse ears? What’s not to love about this dog toy?!

Best Friends by Sheri Disney Minnie Mouse Covered Cat & Dog Bed

OK, we’re freaking out over this dog (or cat) bed — it’s just about the cutest tiny home for a pet we’ve seen yet. Plus, it’s machine washable, which means keeping it clean will be an easy task.

Disney Mickey Mouse Fetch Squeaky Tennis Ball Dog Toy, 3 count

What dog doesn’t love playing fetch? This 3-pack of squeaky tennis balls featuring Mickey Mouse is ideal for playtime with your pets.

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

