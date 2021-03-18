It’s no secret that even as adults we’re big Disney fans. The House of Mouse has held a special place in our hearts since childhood and now, many of us are passing that same love of all things Disney to our kids, our families… and even our pets! When we saw these dog-gone adorable Disney-themed pet products that are perfect for our furry friends, well, we got excited. Chewy is already our go-to for stylish pet accessories, and now they’re our go-to for cute Disney products for dogs. Seriously these items are just as adorable as you’d expect anything Disney-related to be. And as much as you’ll love them, they’re sure to be a pup-ular choice with your dogs, too (sorry, we couldn’t help ourselves!). Take a peek at our favorite picks below:

Disney Minnie Mouse Donut Plush Squeaky Dog Toy

Image: Chewy.

Donuts mixed with Disney’s signature Minnie Mouse ears? What’s not to love about this dog toy?!

Buy Now $9.98 Buy now

Best Friends by Sheri Disney Minnie Mouse Covered Cat & Dog Bed

Image: Chewy.

OK, we’re freaking out over this dog (or cat) bed — it’s just about the cutest tiny home for a pet we’ve seen yet. Plus, it’s machine washable, which means keeping it clean will be an easy task.

Buy Now $39.95 Buy now

Disney Mickey Mouse Fetch Squeaky Tennis Ball Dog Toy, 3 count

Image: Chewy.

What dog doesn’t love playing fetch? This 3-pack of squeaky tennis balls featuring Mickey Mouse is ideal for playtime with your pets.

Buy Now $6.98 Buy now

Before you go, check out our gallery below: