This TikTok Bed Is The Elevated Air Mattress We All Need For Those Extra, Unexpected House Guests

Does anyone else find that their TikTok addiction is getting seriously expensive? Not because the app itself costs anything, but because we can’t stop buying amazing home goods that we see featured in other peoples’ videos, from the TikTok cloud couch that looks like the perfect place to relax and the viral sectional sleeper that every den needs to our latest obsession, an elevated air mattress that automatically blows up and rolls out on its own.

Related story Frye Boots Are an Extra 40% Off at Nordstrom Rack & Sizes Are Selling Out Fast

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

If you’ve ever spent the night on an air mattress, you know how miserable it can be. The cheap ones always seem to deflate during the night, blowing them up takes what seems like forever, and half the time you can feel your hips and knees hitting the floor within in hour as it starts to lose air.

This elevated air mattress solves all of those problems. The bed itself is raised up off the floor on a sturdy attached frame, so you don’t have to worry about your guests slowly sinking into the cold hard floor, and it also self-inflates and unfolds, so you don’t have to go through the strangely exhausting work of unrolling it and blowing it up. You can also choose between three comfort settings, plush, medium, and firm, for a better night’s sleep.

Courtesy of Amazon

Ivation EZ-Bed Full Size Air Mattress $259.99 Buy now

We also found a dupe of this model on Frontgate, in case the Amazon version sells out. The Frontgate model looks just as easy to use thanks to the self-inflating and unfolding mechanism, and it has a “Constant Comfort” pump that keeps the bed inflated to your ideal desired firmness throughout the night. If the mattress starts to lose air, the pump quietly turns on and re-inflates.

Courtesy of Frontgate

Sleep & Store Constant Comfort Inflatable EZ Bed $319.99 Buy now

Whether you have relatives who tend to stop by unannounced or are planning for lots of visits from loved ones and friends once the pandemic is under control, this viral TikTok air bed will keep your guests cozy and comfortable when they stay at your place.

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

Watch: Ina Garten’s Go-To Kitchen Cleaning Tool Is Sold Out Everywhere Except Here