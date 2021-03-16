It’s been a week since the explosive Meghan and Harry interview with Oprah, but TBH, we still need a few more weeks (if not months) to process all the jaw-dropping details of their history-making royal exit. All negative things aside, we’re happy that the couple is enjoying their new life in Southern California, along with baby Archie and soon-to-be baby girl. During the sit-down portion of the interview, Meghan was glowing in her Giorgio Armani dress and Princess Diana’s tennis bracelet, but we couldn’t help but notice the extremely affordable J. Crew jacket she wore in another part of the CBS special. And yes, it’s still available (at least for now)!

Meghan’s always been one of our favorite style icons because she actually wears things we can afford (Armani dress, excluded). Rothy’s flats, MOTHER Jeans, and her Madewell tote are just a few items we immediately bought as soon as she was seen wearing them—and now we can add another item into our royal-approved wardrobe. While showing Oprah their chicken coop located in the backyard of their Santa Barbara home, Meghan was wearing a casual, yet chic outfit that included J.Crew’s cult-favorite Perfect Lightweight Jacket and Hunter rain boots. AKA, now our go-to springtime outfit.

The best-selling jacket from J.Crew retails for $128, which is totally worth the investment since it’s super versatile and water-resistant so it makes for the ultimate raincoat. Oh, and you can even put it in the washer! It’s perfect for springtime, so we couldn’t think of a better excuse to add this royal-approved piece to your cart. Unshockingly, colors and sizes are selling out fast, so make sure to add it to your cart before it sells out. You can shop it in four colors, and you can get it in three fits: classic, petite, and tall.

If you’re looking to spend a little less, we spotted this lookalike for $39 on Amazon. As for her footwear, you can get her Hunter boots at Nordstrom or shop other styles at Nordstrom Rack on sale.

And for more royal tea to hold you over until the next bombshell interview, pick up a copy of Finding Freedom, the tell-all book about Harry and Meghan’s lives as modern royals.

