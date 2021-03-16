Ulta Beauty’s Coveted 21 Days of Beauty Sale Is Back & Better Than Ever—Save 50% Off Tons of Exclusive Items

It’s backkk! Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty event, that is. If you haven’t shopped the beauty store’s most popular sale of the year, you’re in for a real treat. During the semi-annual sale (it typically also happens in September), which is going on now through April 3rd, you can score cult-favorite beauty products for up to 50 percent off. This includes everything from new products to exclusives you can only get at Ulta. Each day, you can shop a handful of new irresistible deals you can only snag for 24 hours, so when the day’s over, the deal is done. So, you seriously cannot sleep on these limited-time deals.

Ulta Beauty’s most popular twice-a-year sale boasts tons of steals on must-have beauty products you love or have been wanting to test out. From Internet-favorite K-beauty brand Peach & Lily and NuFace to classic brands like Clinique, Philosophy (an Oprah fave, BTW!), and Mario Badescu, this blowout sale literally has something for everyone. Whether you’re a makeup junkie, skincare expert or looking for salon-worthy locks at home, you can find all the tools you need during Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty event.

Now, many of these products basically never go on sale, so you seriously cannot miss out on these deals. Ahead, check out the deals you can shop right now—and remember, the deals are only good for a day so if you see something you want, get it while it’s hot. Who knows if or when it’ll be this discounted again. The event kicked off on March 14th and goes through April 3rd, so make sure to check in each day to see what’s new. Hellooo gorgeous!

Next-Level SPF—$32.50, Originally $65

Image: Murad.

It bears repeating: You need to wear sunscreen every. single. day. Yes, even if you’re inside in all day—sun rays come in through the window still. This enhanced SPF 30 formula by Murad is a tried-and-true formula that’ll keep your face protected with the added benefit of Vitamin C. Not only does it protect your skin from UVA/UVB rays and free-radical damage, but it also improves your skin’s moisture barrier at the same time. Just remember to reapply throughout the day!

Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 $32.50 Buy now

K-Beauty Cult-Favorite Moisturizer— $20, Originally $40

Image: Peach & Lily.

This creamy, luxe moisturizer is the ultimate skin treat—it’s one I always have in my rotation. Made with a cooling matcha-infused formula (yes, your favorite drink is good for your skin too!) and Niacinamide, this K-beauty moisturizer brings life back to dull skin with a boost of antioxidants and hydrating ingredients.

Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream $20.00 Buy now

Holy Grail Primer—$18.50, Originally $37

Image: Smashbox.

The key to a flawless face is the foundation—and that means starting with a trusty primer to ensure the rest of your makeup goes on as it should. This lightweight, oil-free primer will get you photo (er, Zoom) ready in a flash, and most importantly, will help your makeup last all day.

The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer $18.50 Buy now

Cult-Favorite Concealer—$12, Originally $24

Image: MAC.

MAC doesn’t go on sale often, so make sure to snatch this rare deal up. This 24-hour concealer is a fan favorite—it provides seamless coverage so your face looks oh-so-natural and anything but flakey or cakey. And yes, it stays put for up to 24 hours.

Studio Fix 24-Hour Smooth Wear Concealer $12 Buy now

That’s all the deals for today, but make sure to check out all the deals coming up here. Mark your calendars!

