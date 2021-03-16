Costco Is Selling Birkenstock Look-alikes & They’re Only $20

We all love a good pair of shoes, however, sometimes we don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars on comfortable footwear. Birkenstocks are some of our favorite comfy (and stylish) shoes, but they definitely aren’t the cheapest. But if you are looking for an inexpensive pair at an amazing price, look no further than Costco. They are selling some Birkenstock look-alikes for only $20 and honestly, we have a hard time telling the difference between these and the real deal.

These cool and comfy sandals from Skechers come in two neutral shades — black and brown — making them perfect for everyday use. Ranging from women’s size 6-11, these are a total steal at their price. They also look nearly identical to the name brand with very similar features. The sandals share the double strap, metal buckles, contoured footbed, and cork-style midsole trim the name brand is known for. These really are super stylish and perfect for those laid-back office days or warm summer nights.

With sandal season coming right up, we highly recommend grabbing a pair of these while they’re still available. Honestly, we don’t see them staying in stock for long.

