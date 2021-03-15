Costco Is Selling a Portable Gas Fire Bowl & Your Backyard Needs This

Costco has been coming out with some seriously amazing outdoor products — just in time for spring and summer. Need some lounging gear? Check out their hammock camping chair, memory foam outdoor mat, or convertible beach lounger — it goes from a chair to a rolling cart. Need an outdoor table and cooler? They’ve got it. And if you really want to upgrade your outdoor-living style this spring, their chic gas fire pit is a must-have. But not everyone has the space for a full-size faux concrete fire pit, and that’s why we’re loving this newest Costco find: Beacon Leisure’s portable gas fire bowl. Fire at the push of the button, wherever you want, whenever you want. It doesn’t get much better than that, does it?

The popular Instagram account @costcodeals shared the find with followers, writing, “🔥Fire pit season is coming! 21” portable gas fire bowl only $79.99!”

This is a great price for this type of product. Multiple followers commented that they had purchased a similar gas fire bowl elsewhere for a lot more, with one writing, “Son of a blimp…. I paid $110 for one on amazon…” Another agreed: “Just paid $45 more on Amazon.” We love seeing Costco continuously provide amazing, low prices on fun items like this. (Not a Costco member yet? Get on it!)

The fire bowl is 21 inches in diameter and comes with a weather-resistant cover and decorative rocks. It’s an easy and stylish addition to any outdoor space, and since it’s portable, you can even take it with you camping — or just move it around your outdoor space as needed. Backyard living season is so close we can practically taste it, and this little fire bowl is sure to make outdoor relaxing and entertaining even better.

