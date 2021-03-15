Decorating the house for the holidays is a passion of ours, but even though we consider ourselves to be experts, we were still surprised to see that Williams-Sonoma has such an elegant array of Easter decor for sale this year. Sure, we get lots of kitchen equipment from them, but we never though to scour the site for Easter decorations. If you’re not a fan of plastic Easter eggs and borderline-disturbing cartoon bunnies, then this slightly more upscale take on spring and Easter decor at Williams-Sonoma will delight you. These are just a few of the items we’ve fallen for.

Related story The Best Coffee to Order Online, Because You Never Want to Run Out

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Easter Carrot Wreath

Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma

This naturalistic door hanging looks just like a carrot (so the Easter bunny will definitely know to stop at your house), but it’s actually made of dried wheat and phalaris grass.

Easter Carrot Wreath $64.95 Buy now

Alabaster Wood Easter Eggs

Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma

If plastic eggs just aren’t for you, opt for a set of six heirloom-quality alabaster wood Easter eggs from Volterra, Italy, which are hand-colored and varnished.

Alabaster Easter Eggs $49.95 Buy now

Easter Pastel Tiny Taper Candles

Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma

Slender and elegant, these tiny pastel taper candles will add a cozy glow to your Easter table.

Easter Taper Candles $17.95 Buy now

Floral Meadow Mixed Salad Plates

Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma

Ditch the paper plates and boring white China for these Easter bunny-approved floral meadow print salad plates. Your Easter dinner has never looked so cute.

Easter Salad Plates $59.95 Buy now

Peter Rabbit Kitchen Linens Bundle

Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma

We spend a ton of time in the kitchen around Easter, boiling and decorating eggs, baking a centerfold-worthy glazed spiral ham, and making sweet treats for the family. This year, why not make an Easter fashion statement while you’re cooking, with a Peter Rabbit-print apron and dish towels?

Peter Rabbit Kitchen Linens Bundle $56.95 Buy now

Forsythia Nest Easter Wreath

Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma really has an impressive selection of wreaths, and we just couldn’t *not* include this Easter wreath. It’s made with a ring of yellow and white faux forsythia and dried quail brush, and accented with a twig nest and faux blue birds eggs that look just like the real thing. It adds a welcome burst of spring flair to any front door.

Forsythia Nest Spring Wreath $89.95 Buy now

For more home decorating inspiration, check out these best spots to buy home decor online:

Watch: Nate Berkus’ Holiday Decor Tips Are Surprisingly Practical