Decorating the house for the holidays is a passion of ours, but even though we consider ourselves to be experts, we were still surprised to see that Williams-Sonoma has such an elegant array of Easter decor for sale this year. Sure, we get lots of kitchen equipment from them, but we never though to scour the site for Easter decorations. If you’re not a fan of plastic Easter eggs and borderline-disturbing cartoon bunnies, then this slightly more upscale take on spring and Easter decor at Williams-Sonoma will delight you. These are just a few of the items we’ve fallen for.
Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
Easter Carrot Wreath
This naturalistic door hanging looks just like a carrot (so the Easter bunny will definitely know to stop at your house), but it’s actually made of dried wheat and phalaris grass.
Alabaster Wood Easter Eggs
If plastic eggs just aren’t for you, opt for a set of six heirloom-quality alabaster wood Easter eggs from Volterra, Italy, which are hand-colored and varnished.
Easter Pastel Tiny Taper Candles
Slender and elegant, these tiny pastel taper candles will add a cozy glow to your Easter table.
Floral Meadow Mixed Salad Plates
Ditch the paper plates and boring white China for these Easter bunny-approved floral meadow print salad plates. Your Easter dinner has never looked so cute.
Peter Rabbit Kitchen Linens Bundle
We spend a ton of time in the kitchen around Easter, boiling and decorating eggs, baking a centerfold-worthy glazed spiral ham, and making sweet treats for the family. This year, why not make an Easter fashion statement while you’re cooking, with a Peter Rabbit-print apron and dish towels?
Forsythia Nest Easter Wreath
Williams-Sonoma really has an impressive selection of wreaths, and we just couldn’t *not* include this Easter wreath. It’s made with a ring of yellow and white faux forsythia and dried quail brush, and accented with a twig nest and faux blue birds eggs that look just like the real thing. It adds a welcome burst of spring flair to any front door.
