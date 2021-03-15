Costco’s Famous Swinging Hammock Chairs Are Back In Stock So Grab One While You Can

When we think of summer afternoons, we think of hammocks in our backyards. You just can’t beat it in the summertime. Swinging in the breeze on hot days is priceless and oh, so fun. What if we told you Costco found a way to give you that hammock experience in a portable chair? Costco offered these swinging hammock chairs last year and they sold out almost immediately. Well, now that warmer weather is just around the corner, Costco has restocked the now-famous hammock chairs and it’s exactly what you need for that camping trip you’re already planning.

The popular Instagram account @costcosisters shared the find, writing “YES!!🙌🏽 Finally found the @riobrands swinging hammock chair!” They also shared a video of the chair in motion, and boy does it look fun.

If you aren’t a Costco member, don’t worry. This one is actually available on both Amazon and Camping World (except it’s a little more expensive than Costco’s price). If you have the chance to grab it at Costco, do it because it’s only $40 vs. over $60 at the other two retailers.

There is no doubt in our minds that your kids will love them, and we have a feeling you will too. It’s like a portable rocking chair. Not only is it great for camping, but it’s also perfect for watching your kids’ soccer games. We all know the traditional camping chairs aren’t the most comfortable, this chair will definitely be the talk of the game.

Definitely head to your local Costco to pick this one up. We have a feeling it’s going to go fast.

