Costco Has a Set of Armchairs & Table That Are Perfect for Outdoor Entertaining & Will Last

We’ll admit, we’ve spent a little too much time holed up indoors over the last year during lockdown. Needless to say, we’re looking forward to soaking up some Vitamin D as the temperature rises with the spring season. Whether it be curling up with a good book or moving our usual work from home duties outdoors; our patio will soon become our new favorite place to lounge in. That’s why we’re making sure we transform our backyard into an outdoor oasis that’s equipped with comfy chairs that doesn’t sacrifice style. And we just stumbled upon the perfect armchair and coffee table set at Costco we’ll be snagging ASAP. Take a peek below:

Popular fan account @costcobuys shared the finds on Instagram and wrote, “Spotted this 3-piece woven patio set and I just had to share! 🥰 These are weather resistant and they swivel! 🙌🏼 “

Wow. This three-piece set is gorgeous and has a much more affordable price tag of $599.99 than the furniture we have found in the past at stores like Wayfair. The color of the chair cushions is a perfect blue pastel color that will complement the season wonderfully but will look just as stunning throughout the year.

From time to time our outdoor furniture will get damaged from sitting in the sun for a long period but luckily some users shared their experience with this set in the comments. One Instagrammer wrote, “I own these and they are on a balcony that gets a lot of sun. They are wonderful and look brand new more than a year later. They are NOT cheap but they are great value.”

Another user chimed in to say, “I’ve had this set for a year and love it! Looks the same as the day I bought them!”

Costco members don’t miss out and head to your local store to check out the set for yourselves!

