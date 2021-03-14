The Easter Version of Elf on the Shelf Is On Sale for $20 on Amazon

One of the many traditions kids and parents engage in over the Christmas season is Elf on the Shelf. Sure, many parents have a love-hate relationship with the Elfie but the smile on the faces of your little ones makes the added effort of finding new places to put Santa’s helper worth it every time. And now there’s a way to enjoy the same fun tradition this Easter in a seriously adorable version called Peep on a Porch.

In case you’re unfamiliar with the concept of Elf on the Shelf, let’s quickly recap. During the holiday season, the miniature toy elf is placed around the house so that he can “spy” and report back to Santa on whether your kids have been naughty or nice. Peep on a Porch follows a similar concept.

The kit, which is sold on Amazon comes with a storybook that explains the premise of this new tradition and an Easter signature: a Peeps toy.

In the Easter version, the plush toy chick’s job assists the Easter Bunny by noting good behavior such as acts of kindness in the weeks leading up to Easter. This includes helping with chores and having good manners. The reward for good behavior? A packed Easter basket filled with goodies, of course!

While the kit doesn’t come with actual Peeps candy, you’ll be happy to hear that the marshmallow Peeps are officially back on shelves across the country after being discontinued last year due to COVID-19.

TBH it’s a Peeps world and we’re just living in it!

