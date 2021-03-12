The Chairs Used in the Meghan-Harry Oprah Interview Sold Out — But We Found 5 Near-Identical Dupes

It’s been days since the bombshell Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview with Oprah Winfrey aired; and since, one surprising piece of furniture has sold out: the chairs the trio was seen sitting on. In fact, the chairs were so popular among viewers, they sold out within a staggering 48 hours. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get your hands on a similar set.

“I am honored to have the patio chairs from my collection become the seat of the most fascinating famous sit down in recent history,” wrote Christopher Knight, Brady Bunch star and founder of the furniture brand that supplied the now-famous chair, Christopher Knight Home. “It would appear Meghan and Prince Harry got ‘Knighted’ in a way never anticipated.”

Specifically, Prince Harry, Markle, and Oprah sat on Burchett Outdoor Club Chairs by Christopher Knight Home. Made with acacia wood, these stylish chairs feature water-resistant cushions and a polyethylene rattan with a long-lasting woven finish. In other words, they’re sleek and sturdy. So, it’s no wonder they’re sold out. But look on online long enough, and you’re bound to find a few worthy dupes.

Amazon

Take, for instance, these outdoor chairs from Christopher Knight Home. They also boast water-resistant fabric and acacia wood.

Christopher Knight Home Adolph Outdoor Acacia Wood Club Chairs $295.82 on Amazon.com Buy now

CB2

CB2 also sells these rattan lounge chairs, complete with a white cushion. They’ll cost you a little more, but just look at them — they look incredible.

Noelie Rattan Lounge Chair $399 Buy now

West Elm

Over at West Elm, quadruple down on the cushions with their Coastal Outdoor Swivel Chairs. They feature durable all-weather wicker and deep seats and plush cushions. It’s basically a swanky retreat in a chair.

Coastal Outdoor Swivel Chair $1,099–$2,198 Buy now

Walmart

For a much more affordable but just as sleek outdoor chair, opt for 14 Karat Home’s Delphine Cane Accent Chair, available at Walmart. But hurry, because it’s selling out fast.

14 Karat Home Delphine Cane Accent Chair $249.70 Buy now

Target

And for those with less space, this set of wicker chairs are a stylish dupe — and affordable, too.

Arias Set of 2 Wicker Club Chair $228.99 Buy now

