Aldi’s New Spring Wreaths Are Must-Have Door Decor

Spring has (almost) sprung, and we’re already making space for some new spring decor. And the store we’re hitting up first? Aldi. That’s right, the Germany-based supermarket chain isn’t only your go-to grocer for great deals and low prices on kitchen and pantry needs. Aldi’s also a fantastic place to pick up seasonal home decor, and for spring, they’ve already stocked their shelves with pastel-hued gnomes, floral-scented three-wick candles, and — our personal favorite — spring wreaths.

Aldi launched four new spring wreaths, each with its own adorable designs, including Spring Flower Market, Carrot Patch, Hello Sunshine, and a bike design. The signs, which are designed with a digitally printed MDF sign and a wire edge fabric bow, are affordable, too, at $16.99 each.

If gnomes are more your aesthetic, Aldi’s also selling five different gnomes, each with its own unique spring design, but all adorably holding a flower. According to Aldi, these make for cute spring tabletop or mantel decor, and we don’t disagree.

“These are just as precious as the Christmas gnomes but with spring colors!” Aldi fan IG account, @aldifavoritefinds, wrote.

And, of course, Aldi debuted four new three-wick, soy blend candles this month, including Hoppy Easter, Chicks & Bunnies, Lemon & Sage, and Sunflower & Daisies. And they’re available for an absolute steal at $3.99 each.

But wait! Aldi has one more must-have spring decor to add to your shopping list: Huntington Home’s decorative lanterns. Available in three different designs, these lanterns not only make for great outdoor table decor, but they’re also just $6.99 each.

See y’all at Aldi!

