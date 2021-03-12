Costco is a magical place. Not only can you pick up all of your kitchen and pantry needs in one fell swoop, but it’s also almost guaranteed you’ll stumble upon some exclusive, limited-time gems in the process. Just yesterday, we discovered Costco started selling vibrant Pendleton comforter sets (and for a great price, to boot); and today, we’re obsessing over this floor pillow that’s basically one extra-large dog bed for humans. And because it’s Costco, it’s currently on sale for a steal.

Thanks to popular Costco fan account @costcobuys, we’ve added one more item to our Costco shopping list: Lounge & Co.’s Crash Pillow. Filled with premium grade high-density foam, this pillow might just be the most comfortable floor lounger you’ve ever sprawled over.

And the best part? The price. The Crash Pillow is currently available for the low price of $119.99 — a bargain when you compare it to other large bean bag chairs you might find on Amazon, like Jaxx’s 6-foot cocoon, which is currently marked down but still more than double the price of the Crash Pillow.

There’s also this square one that looks almost identical to Costco’s but still costs a bit more than the Costco deal.

The only bad news here? The Crash Pillow isn’t available on Costco’s website, but that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to get your hands on one. Simply squeeze in a trip to the warehouse wholesale retailer, but do it as soon as you can because these puppies are bound to sell out quick.

