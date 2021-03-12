It’s no secret that one of our go-to sandals for errand runs, socially distant picnic days, and more is the ever-so-comfortable Birkenstock. The durable footwear is made to last for years and keeps the soles of our feet feeling happy all day. While the classic black buckle Arizona style is the most popular option, the brand offers a wide variety of sandals. And if you’re looking for a new pair of sandals to sport this upcoming season, there’s surely a Birkenstock pick you’ll love. That being said, we recently spotted a stunning new exclusive Birkenstock Arizona style online at Nordstrom and it was love at first sight. Take a peek at the exclusive look below:

The color block design — it’s called mineral/light rose — on these sandals complements the pastel looks we’re guaranteed to see in many outfits throughout the spring season and into summer. If you’re not a big color scheme person or you just want a pop of color, this pair will go great with any casual look.

As with most Birkenstocks, these unisex sandals have a supportive footbed and adjustable straps to keep your feet snug. Honestly, we think this is such a fun and colorful sandal option that still packs all the things we love about the brand’s footwear.

Plus, it’s always an added bonus when you’re able to snag an exclusive item that will make you stand out from most Birkenstock-wearers of the world.

