This Home Edit x Calpak Collab is the On-the-Go Collection We Need

Organizing hacks comes naturally to Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer, stars of Netflix’s The Home Edit. So when we saw that the organizational duo collaborated with Calpak to launch a line of travel essentials, we were immediately intrigued. This isn’t your typical assortment of luggage squares and packing cubes. Instead, Teplin and Shearer have taken a much different approach than most fans would have expected after the release of their newest organizing workbook and developed a line of comfy must-haves you’ll love to have on your next road trip, flight, or (if you’re like most of us) simply around the house.

Calpak is a cult-favorite travel brand that we’ve been obsessed with for the longest time; now in partnership with The Home Edit stars, they’ve created a collection composed of six essentials items the duo swear by, including a neck pillow and a shawl blanket. Trust us, your on-the-go trips just got so much better.

The Non-Medical Face Masks (Set of 3)

Image: Calpak

Protection and comfort are key when it comes to face masks. These feature a double layer of fabric and thick drawstrings that can be adjusted for a perfect fit. Bonus: there’s a matching drawstring bag to store your masks and keep them clean.

The Shawl Blanket

Image: Calpak

This shawl blanket is basically the unofficial third layer of clothing that will keep you extra toasty everywhere you go. And if you’re on the go, there’s a matching drawstring bag to store it in.

The Zippered Pouch (Set of 3)

Image: Calpak

No line from The Home Edit would be complete without some organization tool, right? These compact and water-resistant pouches are ideal for storing toiletries or even snacks.

The Relaxed French Terry Sweatshirt

Image: Calpak

This sweatshirt is lightweight, warm, and so comfy! Wear it to run errands or, you know… just in the comfort of your home.

The Relaxed French Terry Joggers

Image: Calpak

Because no lounge outfit is complete without a matching set of cozy joggers.

The Neck Pillow

Image: Calpak

Is there any bigger travel essential than a soft neck pillow to catch some zzz’s in? Warning: you might fall asleep without even realizing it.

Before you go, check out all of the cloth face masks available online in the gallery below: